Overview of Fourth of July firework responses

Fireworks on the 4th of July
Fireworks on the 4th of July(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you stayed in the area for the Fourth of July, you probably heard the sound of fireworks popping across the sky.

Fireworks are illegal in Bismarck.

In Mandan, it was a different story. Fireworks, except bottle rockets, can be used from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on July 4.

Your News Leader checked in to see how many violations and fires were recorded with the Bismarck and Mandan fire and police departments over the holiday.

The Mandan Fire Department received 17 fireworks-related calls, 12 of which resulted in fires.

Only one of those fires is now under investigation.

Bismarck Fire Department had no confirmed fires.

Mandan Police Department received 10 complaints but issued no charges.

Bismarck Police Department received 13 complaints and issued one charge.

Bismarck Police says it’s hard to identify where the fireworks are being shot from when they get on the scene.

National Safety Council says each year fireworks are responsible for an average of 19,000 fires.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Planned Fargo appearance of Budweiser Clydesdales sparks objection from PETA
Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary
Travis McDermott in court
Not guilty pleas entered in Minot fatal bar shooting, judge cuts bond in half

Latest News

Construction starting along the southwest part of the Atlas Power Data Center
Sound wall panels and berms hoping to solve noise pollution at Atlas Power Data Center
The dark-colored Dodge Dakota on the road
Bismarck Police investigating hit and run
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/07/2023
Water Quality
Federal funding to help prevent water pollution in ND