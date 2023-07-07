Overview of Fourth of July firework responses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you stayed in the area for the Fourth of July, you probably heard the sound of fireworks popping across the sky.

Fireworks are illegal in Bismarck.

In Mandan, it was a different story. Fireworks, except bottle rockets, can be used from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on July 4.

Your News Leader checked in to see how many violations and fires were recorded with the Bismarck and Mandan fire and police departments over the holiday.

The Mandan Fire Department received 17 fireworks-related calls, 12 of which resulted in fires.

Only one of those fires is now under investigation.

Bismarck Fire Department had no confirmed fires.

Mandan Police Department received 10 complaints but issued no charges.

Bismarck Police Department received 13 complaints and issued one charge.

Bismarck Police says it’s hard to identify where the fireworks are being shot from when they get on the scene.

National Safety Council says each year fireworks are responsible for an average of 19,000 fires.

