North Fargo neighborhood terrorized by knife-wielding burglar

Downwind was arrested early Thursday morning.
Downwind was arrested early Thursday morning.(VNL)
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Fargo woman had a rude awakening in the early hours of Thursday morning. Her dog was growling and barking, which was uncommon, so she went to check on what could be bothering her pet. She left her bedroom to find the kitchen cabinets and closet doors were all open. Then, she saw her car driving away.

“The man looked like he had nothing to lose based on the photos I saw of him, and he had 2 large knives just strapped to his thigh,” says Olivia Obembe after seeing surveillance video of the man breaking into her home.

Obembe says, she called police immediately after seeing someone take off in her car without her in it! Cops were on the scene within minutes. She says, “This is some weird stuff, this happens in ‘criminal minds’ not in North Fargo.”

She says the quiet neighborhood has always felt safe. But after the robbery, Obembe couldn’t sleep. Then, her dog started growling again.

“I heed her warning this time and I check right away, I just turn my head and I see my car,” exclaims Obembe. The man who stole her car had returned to apparently rob her again and was sitting in the Fish and Chicken parking lot next door to Obembe’s home. “I feel like that’s thievery 101, don’t go back to the scene of the crime,” she laughs.

Again, Obembe called 911. This time, to report she had seen her stolen car and it was now driving North down Broadway. That’s what helped police find 45-year-old, Robert Down-Wind and the stolen vehicle. According to the incident report, the vehicle was found near Hornbacher’s and Down-Wind was seen walking away, shoeless down the street.

Obembe explains, “That part of the story, everyone just sort of stops and they’re like ‘Really? So he’s that stupid?’ Yeah, he’s that stupid.”

She says the experience didn’t scare her as much as it made her angry. Saying that knowing this man had been in her house, her car, and stole from not just her, but her neighbors, as well, filled her with rage. She also says she hopes everyone Downwind stole from that night will get their stuff back.

“I’d say that we’re a bit shaken, but our community still stands strong together,” says Obembe. A neighbor also said, “He messed with the wrong neighborhood.”

It is also important to note Obembe admitted to leaving the house unlocked that night. Which is something they say they rarely do, but it’s a good reminder to lock those doors every night.

She also says she will be taking precautions in the future, like buying an electronic lock for the door.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Planned Fargo appearance of Budweiser Clydesdales sparks objection from PETA
Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary
Travis McDermott in court
Not guilty pleas entered in Minot fatal bar shooting, judge cuts bond in half

Latest News

Erik Foster
Graduate Guidance: Rugby’s Erik Foster
Overview of Fourth of July firework responses
Treyvon Greene accused of dealing fentanyl
Police say man was delivering fentanyl from Detroit to Bismarck
Mark Splonskowski
Burleigh County Auditor files lawsuit on election ballot counting