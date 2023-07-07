MPD programs lets students explore law enforcement careers

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - For many students, it can be a tough decision to decide what future career path they want to take.

Kaylee Hughes is working towards her dream job. One peddle at a time.

“It makes me really want to do. Anytime we do a training I’m like I just can’t wait to be an officer,” said Hughes.

Mandan Police Department’s Explorer’s Program allows those interested in law enforcement to get first-hand experience with the job. Students meet three times a month and practice the training they would receive in the police academy.

“We do get those kids, they’re really interested, they want to do. They get here, they go through the program. They come out of the program ready to go to the academy, ready to get on the street,” said Mandan Police Sergeant Michael Wood.

Before students get a leg up on their future careers, they must take off the training wheels. This week they practiced bike patrol. And they are learning more than just the department’s techniques and procedures.

“I’ve learned so much, I’ve a lot of about myself, like a lot about the confidence, discipline. I’ve learned so much about law enforcement that you would never even know,” said Hughes.

Around 50 students have been through the program since it started in 2017, this year’s class has about 12.

“A lot of kids in the program, they’ve come in as freshmen they are kind of silly kind of goofy, but I get to see them grow and mature,” said SGT. Wood.

Even students like Hughes can see that change within themselves.

“It’s taught me how to have a lot of respect for everyone and like how everyone goes through different things,” said Hughes.

The Explorer’s Program is part of Boy Scouts of America.

Those between the ages of 14 and 21 interested in the program can apply by calling the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250 and asking for Sergeant Mike Wood or Sergeant Mike Breid.

