‘Miracle pup’: Dog with 200+ ticks saved by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

Trooper
Trooper(TMAR)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – Life is all about second chances for animals at Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue. A month ago, founder Keith Benning received a call about a puppy that had more than 200 ticks, a case of mange, and was severely emaciated.

Against all odds, the pup is on the mend.

KMOT’s Haley Burchett spoke with Benning as well as his adoption team and foster mom to learn more.

At only six weeks old, puppies as tiny as Trooper aren’t expected to endure suffering like this. He is known as a ‘miracle pup’ and is an inspiration to many.  

“Trooper has just been a joy to watch, how he’s came through adversity, and just still loving and kind caring, and we’re excited about his next home,” said Louise Anderson, TMAR’s out-of-state adoption team lead.

After spending about two weeks with Benning and sleeping with him at night, Trooper quickly stole his heart. He said that Trooper was a huge comfort during a recent distemper outbreak.  

“Puppies and dogs need a second chance, and we’re glad we were able to give it to him and there’s a lot more like him out there,” said Benning.

He said that even if it isn’t through TMAR, rescued animals need a second chance.

He said that Trooper’s foster home is providing a wonderful place to live until he is officially adopted.   

“He is the most affectionate puppy we’ve ever had. We’ve had some that are huggy and lovey and want to be held all the time, but he is exceptionally affectionate. He gives hugs and is the sweetest little thing,” said Sheila Bentley, Trooper’s foster mom.

Proving that big strength often comes in tiny packages.

Trooper will be adopted soon and will probably end up out of state.

You can keep up with Trooper’s journey on the TMAR Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Planned Fargo appearance of Budweiser Clydesdales sparks objection from PETA
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary

Latest News

Burleigh County Auditor files lawsuit on election ballot counting
Herd of cattle
Livestock and troublesome fleas in warm weather
Morelli back in Minot
Mason Morelli shares advice with Minot Minotauros prospects
J'Kobe Wallace teaching a student
J’Kobe Wallace returns to ND to teach at International Music Camp