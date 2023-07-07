Larks head into second half of regular season on hot streak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Will Flynt, head coach of the Bismarck Larks, said the current Larks team is the most talented he’s had in his four years in Bismarck. It’s a group that’s been slowly piecing itself together since the beginning of the summer, and there’s talk of a potential postseason run.

It’s been smooth flying for the Bismarck Larks since mid-June.

“It’s just an easy team to play for. We pick each other up, if one guy doesn’t get the job done I know someone else will, so it’s just kind of a special group,” said infielder Nick Oakley.

The Larks have won nine of their last 13, averaging more than eight runs a game in that stretch. The success came when Flynt finalized his roster weeks into the season.

“When the veteran guys got here, guys started looking up to them a little bit, and it was kind of cool. It’s like, let’s go, let’s go win this thing,” said Flynt.

Eight Larks are hitting .300 or above this summer, and that leads to stress-free baseball.

“When a team starts hitting well as a whole, I think people are just trying to pass the baton. That’s the way our coach says it at school. No guy is trying to do it by himself. When you don’t have that pressure and you don’t have to be the guy, it makes it really easy to rely on the guys behind you. That’s been really big for this team,” said outfielder Jake Simons.

Bismarck is three games into the second half of the regular season. If they are the best team in the Great Plains West over the next month, they’ll make the postseason.

“I told the guys it’s an accomplishment to make the playoffs and win a title here. It is a grind, but you’ll look back years later and appreciate it. It’s not do or die, but it would be really nice for this community, for John (Bollinger), for the people who work here because they work their butts off,” said Flynt.

The Larks have 30 games left in the regular season and are currently tied for first in the division.

