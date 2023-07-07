Graduate Guidance: Rugby’s Erik Foster

Erik Foster
Erik Foster(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - This summer, Your News Leader is sitting down with graduating high school student-athletes from the area to learn about their experiences growing up before taking the next big step in their lives.

“Enjoy all of the memories. Four years seems like a long time, but it goes by really fast,” said Erik Foster, who graduated from Rugby High School in the spring.

Whether it’s football, basketball, or any of the four sports Foster plays, it’s important to always follow through.

“After my freshman year, I actually thought about not doing football, but my friends and family convinced me and I’m so happy that I did. I love football,” said Foster.

Follow through with tackles and promises.

“I’m really happy that I kept with it,” said Foster.

District 11 coaches named Foster the district’s senior athlete of the year at the end of this year’s basketball season.

The team looked to Foster as the Panthers’ six-year district championship win streak came to an end.

“One moment doesn’t define you. Keep your head up and keep going. You can’t let it affect you, just have to move on to the next thing and do the best you can,” said Foster.

Foster earned his leadership positions.

“Always listen to the upperclassmen and the coaches, because they’re looking out for you,” said Foster.

Foster will attend Concordia College in Moorhead where he’ll play NCAA Division III basketball and study finance in the fall.

