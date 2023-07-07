Federal funding to help prevent water pollution in ND
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than $4 million has been awarded to North Dakota to help address the fight against water pollution.
The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the funding to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.
The money will be used to improve the quality of water sources through a variety of ways, from structural planning to outreach and educational programs.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.