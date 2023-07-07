Federal funding to help prevent water pollution in ND

Water Quality
Water Quality(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than $4 million has been awarded to North Dakota to help address the fight against water pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the funding to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

The money will be used to improve the quality of water sources through a variety of ways, from structural planning to outreach and educational programs.

