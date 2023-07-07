Dakota Classic Modified Tour begins Saturday in Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is nothing like it when the racing world is in our region. Six consecutive nights of racing on six different tracks in two different countries. It’s year 34 for the Dakota Classic Modified Tour.

The tour begins Friday in Jamestown. What John Gartner helped get started over three decades ago has grown into an event that draws drivers from around the country and from north of the border.

“We have cars coming from 15 U.S. states and a whole bunch of Canadian cars coming. Now that the pandemic is over the Canadians are back with us again with Estevan, so we’ve got the cars coming. We’ve got the talent really coming,” said DCMT Director John Gartner.

Gartner said a guy from Mooresville, North Carolina recently signed up and there are six Super national Champions in the group, a few national champions, plus the best of the best in local cars will be competing. Gartner said he does not have to sell the tour anymore, it sells itself.

“We’ve developed a pretty good relationship with the guys down South. It’s too hot to race down there right now, and some of our guys go down there in the winter to Arizona and California to race and it’s worked out good. A lot of these guys have developed friendships and they love to come up here during the summer because the North Dakota people are so hospitable and they like our tracks too,” said Gartner.

After Jamestown, the Tour heads to Minot. Then it’s across the border to Estevan before Williston, Dickinson and championship night is July 13 in Mandan.

