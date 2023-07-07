BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary

Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
Shots fired near Essentia Hospital(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the area of Essentia Hospital and Ed Clapp Elementary on 32nd Avenue in Fargo.

At 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, FPD was dispatched for reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of 32nd Ave. S. When officers arrived, the involved parties had fled.

This incident did not occur on Essentia property, however; out of an abundance of caution, their management made the decision lock down their facility.

A construction worker working on the nearby 32nd Ave project says he heard the gunshots and shortly after counted about seven squad cars on scene.

Essentia employees provided Valley News Live with notification from Essentia of the lockdown informing staff, among other things, to call 911 to give them any information they may have about the possible shooter.

This is an active investigation. Valley News Live will provide more details as they become available.

