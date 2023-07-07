Bismarck Police investigating hit and run

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a truck struck a juvenile on a bike.

Authorities say at around nine p.m. on July 5, a dark-colored Dodge Dakota hit and injured a minor on a bike crossing the marked intersection at South 12th and East Bismarck Expressway.

The department says the truck was last seen fleeing west on East Bismarck Expressway. They say the vehicle had chrome bedrails and may or may not have damage to the front driver’s side corner.

If you have any information about the location or the owner of the truck you can contact Traffic Officer Peterson at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.