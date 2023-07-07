2024 ND Countryfest festival already in the works

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summertime and outdoor music go hand-in-hand. Over the last few years, N.D. Countryfest has grown into a can’t miss summer event for some people.

But an event like this doesn’t just happen overnight. Planning and brainstorming happen more than a year in advance. Luke Shafer, founder and owner of ND Countryfest, says plans for 2024 are already in the works.

”Usually about two months out, prior to this show, a few of us peel off and start working on the next year. Because, as you can tell, there are so many logistical things that we can straighten out now, then we can be prepared for the next following year,” said Shafer.

Shafer says this year they added a large tent for a DJ after the bands finish and bigger video boards for a better fan experience. Thursday night they will announce a few of the acts they already have on the books for the 2024 festival.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.