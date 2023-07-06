Williston Coyote Clay Target Team looking for success at Nationals

Williston Coyote Clay Target League
Williston Coyote Clay Target League(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Coyote Clay Target League Team had success at the state level this spring. Now they are looking to keep that momentum heading to the national tournament this weekend.

Teams from 466 high schools will be competing for the championship in Mason, Michigan starting Friday. Williston finished second in the state competition and took first last week during a tournament in Minot. Coach Penny Slagle said it will be a great experience for the six shooters competing.

“I’m just looking forward to these kids going there, stepping up to the occasion, and shooting well,” said Slagle.

Clay Ceynar, Jake Ceynar, Brenan Kirk, Connor Kirk, Robert Pitcher and Savanna Pitcher will represent the Coyotes in Michigan.

“I feel really good about these kids going down and doing a good job. I think they are pretty confident too,” said Slagle.

A total of 22 North Dakota teams will compete, including Minot, Bishop Ryan and Jamestown.

The team qualifier starts on July 7, where the top 80 teams will move on. Individual qualifiers will be held on July 8, where the top 400 athletes will move on. Championships for both team and individual will start on July 9.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

