Williams County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on unreported sex crimes

By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williams County Sherriff’s office is seeking information from the public about unreported sexual crimes.

Williams County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Williston man Clinton Thomas McKinney on June 30 after investigating a report he had sexually assaulted a minor.

McKinney is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center for criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

The Sherriff’s Department is trying to find out if there are other unreported sexual crimes that may have been committed by McKinney. If you have any information Williams County Sheriff asks that you reach out to Sgt. Caleb Fry at 701-713-3546.

