Troy Berg and Kobe Krenz playing at home for the Badlands Big Sticks

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a goal of college baseball players to get onto a summer league team. When you can do it in your hometown, it can be even more special. That’s the case for a pair of Big Sticks who are in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Astoria Field in Dickinson is a surface that Troy Berg and Kobe Krenz know well. Both from the Queen City, they’re spending their summer with the Badlands Big Sticks.

“You know it’s always nice to be home, so when you get back on the field, back in the third base dugout, it’s just a sense of being back home. It’s nice,” said Troy Berg, a 2022 Dickinson graduate.

Berg just finished his first season with the Jimmies. Krenz is through three seasons with the Blue Hawks. At different places in their collegiate career, it’s always nice to come home.

“It’s just a great community. I love it here. During the summer the weather is nice. It’s just so much fun because there’s a lot of people here that know me. I have a lot of good friends here. A lot of family friends too. It’s just nice to have those people supporting you,” said Kobe Krenz, 2020 Dickinson graduate.

Despite being several years apart, this isn’t the first time Berg and Krenz have shared the same jersey.

“We played, I want to say, two or three years together, so it was definitely a good homecoming to see him back on the mound. That was actually the first thing I said to him when we were on the field together is, “Right back at home,’” said Berg.

“Troy was a freshman when I was a senior in high school. I remember he hit his first college home run. Then when he came here and hit a home run for the Big Sticks, it’s kind of a bit of déjà vu,” said Krenz.

Summer baseball is different than most sports. It’s built on growing your game and enjoying each day. It’s a different atmosphere than Berg and Krenz have played in with one another.

“You come in every day and you’re playing a game every single day,” said Berg. “You don’t have to go through practices. You’re here to have a good time with the guys. Once you finally accept that and realize everyone is here to have fun, it makes it that much more enjoyable. Then you put the aspect of winning behind, it’s just a good time.”

The Sticks are in the middle of an 11-game homestand and are eyeing a playoff push with just three weeks left in the regular season.

