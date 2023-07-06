Trial set for September in Watford City homicide case

Julian Montoya
Julian Montoya(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Trial for a man charged with running over and killing a six-year-old has been set for September.

Julian Montoya is charged with negligent homicide and duty in an accident involving death after hitting the child and failing to stop after the incident.

Philip Becher, Montoya’s lawyer, cancelled a pretrial conference today saying that a plea agreement has not been reached and to prepare for trial.

Montoya is an undocumented immigrant and has been on an immigration hold. He is also on a $1 million bond.

Montoya could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of duty in an accident involving death. The maximum for the class C felony negligent homicide is 5 years.

Jury trial for Montoya starts September 18 at 9 a.m.

