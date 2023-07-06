Secretary of State approves petition for ballot measure to eliminate property tax

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A petition to place a ballot measure to abolish property taxes in North Dakota has been approved by the Secretary of State.

The initiative, if passed, would prohibit political subdivisions from levying on property except for bonds. It also sets several debt limits on political subdivisions, school districts and city governments.

The state would have to pay the subdivisions to cover the lost revenue. It’s predicted that could cost the state about a billion dollars a year.

Former state representative Rick Becker is leading the petition.

The measure reads as follows: This initiated measure would amend sections 1, 14, 15, and 16 and repeal sections 4, 5, 7, 9 and 10 of Article X of the North Dakota Constitution. It would prohibit political subdivisions from levying any tax on real or personal property except for the payment of bonded indebtedness incurred before the end of the thirty-day period following the date this amendment was approved by the voters, until such debt is paid, and would require the state to provide replacement payments to political subdivisions of no less than the amount of tax levied on real property during the 2024 calendar year. It would limit the debt of a political subdivision to an amount not to exceed two and one-half percent of the full and true value of the real property in the political subdivision, except that an incorporated city, by a two-thirds vote, could increase the indebtedness of the city one and one-half percent beyond the two and one-half percent limit and a school district, by a majority vote, could increase the indebtedness of the school district two and one-half percent beyond the two and one-half percent limit. It would allow an incorporated city, without regard to the existing indebtedness of the city, to become indebted in an amount not exceeding two percent of its full and true value for water and sewer projects. It would require a political subdivision incurring indebtedness to provide for annual revenues to pay the debt payments when due and would prohibit a political subdivision from issuing general obligation bonds secured with tax levied on the assessed value of property on or after January 1, 2025.

Circulators will need just under 32,000 signatures to be placed on the ballot, which is due June 29. Depending on when the signatures are submitted, it could be on the election ballot in June or November of 2024.

