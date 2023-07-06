Recent rainfall helps livestock water quality for producers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staying hydrated is not only critical for humans, cattle need to stay hydrated too.

As cattle drink from this dugout, the water is fuller and fresher than in years past.

“So this year is it’s a wetter year than last year. And so it just takes a lot of stress off of our resources,” said rancher Levi Nelson.

Low water levels can have serious health implications for livestock.

“They’re gonna need quite a bit of water to sustain themselves to sustain the milk that they’re given. And I looked it up actually, it’s about a gallon and a half to two gallons per 100 lbs. And so in the summer months, it’s actually exaggerated because of the hotter temps,” said Nelson.

Renae Gress with NDSU Extension said water levels always change but the outlook is okay right now.

“So the runoff we had the spring from the snowmelt has definitely benefited our dugouts and wells compared to the last at least two years. You know, we’ve kind of had more drought scenarios and situations where that water we’ve had less runoff we haven’t had as much rain throughout the spring and summer,” said Renae Gress, Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent / NDSU Extension.

When water levels decrease cattle’s regulation of body temperature can be impacted, weight can be affected, and the overall quality of life for the animals.

“A year like this, where it is wetter, you’re having more problems with mosquitoes and flies and stuff and so cattle will spend time in the water trying to fight off the bugs. And so you kind of just want to watch make sure they’re not dirty enough the waters too much, and we don’t keep them in the same pasture very long,” said Nelson.

Extension offices are able to test water qualities and get lab reports if there are issues in water quality.

NDSU Extension recommends drinking resources should be checked consistently throughout the grazing season.

