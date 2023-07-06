Not guilty pleas entered in fatal bar shooting, judge cuts bond in half

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect charged in a fatal shooting at a Minot bar in May pleaded not guilty today.

Forty-year-old Travis McDermott faces charges of manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say he fatally shot 32-year-old Greyson Sletto in an altercation with Sletto at The Original Bar and Nightclub in Minot in the early morning hours of May 14.

The lead detective in the case testified at Thursday morning’s preliminary hearing.

Judge Todd Cresap ruled there was probable cause to move the case forward, and McDermott entered not guilty pleas to both charges at arraignment.

Cresap agreed to cut McDermott’s bond in half from $500,000 to $250,000.

McDermott will be back in court in September. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the B-felony manslaughter charge.

