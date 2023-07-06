NDGA State Stroke Play being held Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s one of the biggest annual golf events in North Dakota and at Riverwood in a few days. 111 players have signed up to test themselves against the trees in Bismarck’s busiest golf course.

54-holes in just two days will be played to determine the champion in the Open Division. The best high school, college and amateur players will be busy this weekend.

“36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday it’s a wonderful test of a person’s mental game to endure and survive the difficulty of Riverwood Golf Course and get through that thing and just prove to yourself that you can play golf and you can get around really well and compete with the best in the state and we got a heck of a field this week,” said NDGA Executive Director Tim Doppler.

The State Stroke Play is actually five events in one. Doppler says 60 players will be in the open division. Then there are divisions called Mid-Am, Senior, Super Senior and Legacy. Doppler also credits the ground crew for getting the course in great shape.

“They won’t get it in better condition than this right now. They’re working super, super hard. The greens are rolling as fast as they’re going to roll. We kind of get it toward US Open style so it’s kind of a tribute to the US Open saying we’re going to turn the water off a little bit so it will be very, very firm very, very fast and it will be a different golf course than people see regularly,” said Doppler.

“It’s a golf course where you have to have every golf shot. You just can’t get away with bombing it with a drive, go out and find it and hit it to the green, very, very tight fairways, very demanding as far as your command of the golf ball. You have got to be able to move it both ways, plus you got to be able to get it high and low so it’s a very, very great test of golf and it will hold up to the challenge,” said Doppler.

The Open Division gets the golf started on Saturday at seven a.m. central time.

