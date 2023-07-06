ND Indian Education summit teaches educators about indigenous culture

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, educators gathered at the North Dakota Heritage Center for the 9th annual North Dakota Indian Education Summit.

The event is meant to provide professional development and training to educators on indigenous education.

One session taught teachers about the importance of braided hair in indigenous cultures and how to strengthen cultural identity in children.

Speaker Rusty Gillette focused on why it is important to create an open dialogue in classrooms about students’ culture so others can understand and respect it.

“We try to, as parents, try to teach understanding because it is not easy for a boy to have long hair. It is not easy for other students to question,” said Gillette.

Other sessions included learning Lakota geography, combining math with cultural projects and cyber security.

