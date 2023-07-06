Minot raises awareness for victims of child abuse with “Save Jane” event

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center is on a mission to raise awareness for child abuse in Ward County. The center is doing so with its event in Minot called “Save Jane.”

Your News Leader spoke with coordinators to learn more about their mission.

In 2019, Heather Waller and Shannon Hilfer attended a Crimes Against Children conference in Dallas, Texas.

There was a Save Jane event involving a twenty-plus hour reading of more than 30,000 children affected by child abuse.

They were inspired to bring this to Minot.

“We are adults, and we can protect ourselves a lot better than children can. As adults we have an obligation to protect children,” said Hilfer.

Waller and Hilfer said the warning signs of abuse are on a spectrum. Out-of-the-ordinary behavior is a big one and can show up when children lash out, appear unusually obsessive-compulsive, or cry a lot.

Waller said we need to pay close attention to the young ones around us.

Finding kid-friendly books that resonate with this topic can help parents with this difficult topic.

“Letting people know, adults, parents, it’s okay to talk about this. It’s okay to bring this issue to the table. Put it out in the open and start having these conversations,” said Waller.

Christal Halseth, Executive Director at the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center, said people in North Dakota tend to think it doesn’t happen here as much as other places, but it does. She said the only way we will see a difference is if we all come together at events like this.

“It really takes a community to battle this issue. There is no larger issue than the abuse of our children,” said Halseth.

Committed to fighting crimes against children and healing those that have survived.

“Jane” and “John” Doe are used to protect the names of the victims. However, volunteers within the community will read each name as well as the type of abuse they suffered.

The event is on July 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Park Amphitheater.

This will take 2.5 hours and will represent 608 children in Ward County. People can volunteer to read names here.

How to report suspicion of child abuse & neglect:

The North Dakota statewide toll-free Child Abuse & Neglect Reporting line is 1-833-958-3500.

Call between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time, Monday-Friday (or 7 a.m.-4 p.m. mountain time).

If it’s an emergency and a child may be in danger, call 9-1-1. You may also contact your local Human Service Zone/Child Welfare/Social Service office or your local law enforcement agency to make a report.

