Minot Hot Tots announce “Strike Out the Stigma” initiative, raise $500 on first night of campaign

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Hot Tots and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota are hoping to “strike out the stigma” surrounding mental health.

BCBSND’s Caring Foundation will donate $50 to The Village Family Service Center for every strikeout thrown at home by a Hot Tots pitcher during the month of July.

“The Caring Foundation believes in the health and well-being of North Dakotans, and we know kids these days are going through a lot. We want them to know that it’s OK to not be OK, and that there are resources and help out there,” said Caring Foundation Manager Amber Blomberg.

The Tots have played one game at home during the month of July, against the Bismarck Larks.

Minot pitchers struck out ten batters, totaling $500 in donations on the first night of the initiative.

“Our mission is to use fun to make a difference. When Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota approached us about this idea for Strike Out the Stigma, it was a no-brainer to partner with them on this. We are all about giving back to the local community and we’re all about doing that in a fun and positive way that brings a little bit more attention to it, when fans can follow along with and learn about through the entire month of July. We’re super excited about it and I know our players are too,” said Minot Hot Tots General Manager Monica Blake.

Blomberg says the funds will help The Village Family Service Center to improve access to mental healthcare services.

“We’re so excited to be involved with this and on the ground in Minot and all across the state, spreading the word about mental health and the importance of reducing the stigma that, again, it’s OK to ask for help and services, and that there’s support when you need it,” said Blomberg.

BCBSND’s Strike Out the Stigma campaign also partnered with the Bismarck Larks and Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks baseball teams.

The Minot Hot Tots host the Minnesota Mud Puppies Thursday night at Corbett Field.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.