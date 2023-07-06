Minot High skaters compete for roster spots at Minotauros main camp

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The next great Minot Minotauros skater could be trying out for the team this week.

The Tauros’ main camp started Wednesday afternoon and features players from across the United States, Canada and even one from Switzerland.

Some hopefuls hail from the best hockey schools in Minnesota or the east coast’s top prep schools.

North Dakota is represented from Bottineau to Beulah, West Fargo-Sheyenne to Jamestown, and of course, a trio of Minot High Magicians.

“I think it just speaks to the hockey community here in Minot and the fact that the youth hockey program has done a great job of producing players throughout the course of the years,” said Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell.

Recent Minot High graduate Caelton Eslinger is seeking a spot on the team. Eslinger is joined by rising Magician juniors Carter Coleman and Mackley Morelli.

Mackley is the younger brother of Mason Morelli.

“You look at a Tauros alum and Minot Hockey Booster alum like Mason Morelli, and a Minot High alum as well, just signed an NHL contract and won a Calder Cup. So, who knows? One of these guys that are in our camp this week that are local guys might be the next guy to go down a path like that,” said Campbell.

Fans can watch skaters compete for a roster spot at practice sessions Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. as well as Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The team’s prospects game is Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The all-star game takes place Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.

