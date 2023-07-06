‘Life is good:’ Mott man says positive attitude, hobbies keep him young

MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) Music brought Urben Gratz to Mott in 1954. He was hired to teach music, band and choir at the school. He’s been there ever since.

And it is there, in the small southwestern North Dakota community that he says he’s pretty sure he’s discovered the fountain of youth.

Urben Gratz lives his life by three simple words:

“Life is good,” he said.

Those words hang on his garden shed and are a constant reminder of just how good his life is. At 90 years old, he still fills his life with the things he loves most.

From his garden to his electric keyboard

“It relaxes me,” he said about the keyboard.

And then there’s his woodworking. His latest project: wooden combs.

“I have to round out the teeth a little bit more,” he said while sanding a wooden comb.

Gratz is always dreaming of his next project.

“I have more ambition and more ideas of what I want to do than I can do in my lifetime. I just hope I live long enough to complete a few more things,” said Gratz.

He’s already completed quite a few things in his 90 years. Many of them are on display in his basement. Each project has a story.

“I took that picture in 1953 on our honeymoon,” he said while pointing to a painting he did.

Gratz has never had a lesson in woodworking or painting.

“I’m self-taught,” he said.

He’s still learning new things.

“When I’m done, I’ll be six feet under,” he laughed.

But Gratz doesn’t plan to be done anytime soon, because remember that life motto? He’s changed it a little his new one, promises even better things ahead.

“I believe the best is yet to come,” he smiled.

Gratz is holding an open house to show off his woodworking projects. It will be held this Sunday from 2-4 mountain time in his home.

He and his son Jerry have also put together a video of many of Urben’s woodworking projects and the stories behind them.

You can watch that on YouTube.

