Fireworks calls to Minot Police over Independence Day holiday

(Source: Pexels)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s illegal to shoot off fireworks within Minot city limits, though that didn’t stop some citizens from shooting them off. Your News Leader reached out to Minot Police to find out how many calls they received over the holiday.

Going back to the weekend, from July 1-4, Minot Police said they received 84 calls regarding fireworks and issued three citations.

Those who are cited for shooting fireworks within Minot city limits may face a fine of up to $150.

