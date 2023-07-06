FDA to decide on Alzheimer’s drug approval

Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA...
Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA approval on Thursday.(Source: Eisai/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide Thursday on granting full approval to Leqembi, the first drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in some patients.

This is much more than just a formality.

Full approval would likely prompt the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to change how it covers the drug, broadening access for up to about a million people with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Leqembi got accelerated approval in January, but it hasn’t been widely used because of an earlier coverage decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which provides insurance for many elderly Alzheimer’s patients through Medicare.

Without insurance, it costs more than $26,000 a year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said this year it would provide broader coverage for Leqembi if it receives traditional FDA approval.

However, Medicare will only cover it when a physician and clinical team participate in the collection of evidence of real-world efficacy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Fatal crash
56-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover crash near Strasburg
Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care
Woman pulls knife on Mandan police officer
Woman arrested after she pulls knife on Mandan police officer

Latest News

Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
Taylor Swift fan's disguise goes viral
Williston Coyote Clay Target League
Williston Coyote Clay Target Team looking for success at Nationals
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
Girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
Julian Montoya
Trial set for September in Watford City homicide case