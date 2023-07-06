Eli Nissen continues dominating baseball diamond in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KMOT) - Now that Gatorade North Dakota Baseball Player of the Year Eli Nissen is finished dominating finish high school baseball, he’s moved on to the Badlands Big Sticks of the Independence League.

Nissen may be best known for pitching a perfect game at the West Region tournament this season.

Even against college-level hitters in the Independence League, Nissen’s 32 strikeouts this season rank third on the Big Sticks pitching roster.

His earned runs average is the third-lowest among the team’s starting pitchers.

After spending his junior year on a travel team based out of Minnesota, Nissen said he is glad he returned to play his senior season with Minot High and that he will cherish the memories made.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I got to play with a great group of guys my senior year and we had a lot of fun on our road trips and that kind of stuff. I got to go out there and do my thing. I knew I had a defense behind me, and we were going to score some runs. I was able to go out there, pound the zone, attack hitters, and those good outings just came with it,” said Nissen.

Nissen is attending Creighton University in the fall to play NCAA Division I baseball.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.