Day 1 of ND Country Fest

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - Just as one summer holiday ends, for many, another is just beginning.

Wednesday was the first day of Country Fest 2023 in New Salem. As thousands of campers rolled into the small town, the founders of the event made it a point to weave charity into this party on the prairie. Wednesday night was Give Back Night, an opportunity to attend the festival for a free-will donation as 100% of donations supported local 4H and FFA clubs.

“North Dakota is a big agricultural community. I grew up in it. It’s very important to us and it’s very important to the state and it’s like, man, we want to give back to those kids and those associations so that they can keep on progressing and moving forward,” said Luke Shafer, owner and founder of ND Country Fest.

This year, the country music festival will feature acts such as Lee Brice, Justin Moore and Sawyer Brown. Out of Line kicked things off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clare Dunn performed at 8 p.m. and Rodney Atkins took the stage at 9:45 p.m.

Thursday, Slamabama will open up the stage at 4:30 p.m. and Sawyer Brown will close out the show at 10:45 p.m.

