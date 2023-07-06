Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 150 years of service

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the state. This year, the department is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Major Jim Hulm wasn’t working with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department back in 1873 when the department was formed. But for Hulm, these pictures of the past tell him about the department’s history.

”It’s mind-boggling when you really think about the change in what was offered or what they had to work with to what we have to work with now,” said Major Hulm.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating its 150th year of service in 2023. Back when the agency first started in 1873, there were only a couple of deputies, and they used horses to patrol.

”When I started, you lights that were very simple to turn on, you had a radio in the car, you had a radar gun and that was it,” said Sheriff Kelly Leben.

Fast forward to 2023, where the department now uses technology like drones and computers in squad cars.

”Now, I look at how technology comes into an investigation. We’re capturing cell phone data, we’re capturing from towers, which cell phones are in the area when a crime is committed. It amazes me,” said Sheriff Leben.

The department is using this milestone to research and share stories of the agency on its Facebook page. They hope people will reach out to tell more tales.

”The son of a Burleigh County Sheriff was actually raised in the jail. As the son of the Sheriff, again back in the 50s, so he was able to come into our facility and tour it, and even remember some old stories and share them with us. So, that was quite impactful as well,” said Sergeant Elliot Carvell.

During research, officers found out about Sheriff Charles McCarthy, who served the department in 1874.

McCarthy and his deputy were serving subpoenas in Washburn in December 1874, and on their way back to Bismarck, their sleigh fell through the ice on the Missouri River.

Both officers and their horse died.

“What we noticed when we were looking at this researcher’s information is that he wasn’t recognized on the national memorial law enforcement or the local or state peace officer memorial. So, I think that has been one of the most impactful pieces of information we have been able to find,” Sergeant Carvell.

The department is working on petitioning for national, state and local organizations to recognize McCarthy’s passing as a line-of-duty death.

Though there have been many changes, like the addition of advanced technology and more deputies, Hulm said the department’s most important asset has stayed the same.

”But the things that haven’t changed are the people,” said Major Hulm.

The department offered a commemorative badge to officers for the 150th anniversary. They are also working on showcasing their equipment at parades and street fairs.

