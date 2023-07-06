Blue green algae increasing in the state due to a short spring

Blue-green algae on the water
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Environmental Quality is seeing an increase in blue-green algae advisories in the state from this time last year. The department says the short spring warmth is the cause.

Right now there are nine advisories issued for bodies of water around the state. Those include Green Lake in McIntosh County, Froelich Dam in Sioux County and West/McKenna Lake in Logan County.

Last week McDowell Dam east of Bismarck was closed due to suspected toxic algae, after tests came back with low levels the recreation area opened back up.

“I think we had a pretty aggressive transition from winter to summer and we didn’t get a lot of springtime. We had warm temperatures that set in right away. The blooms really got rolling. Whereas last we had a lot cooler spring,” said Emilee Lochenmeier, an environmental scientist for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Last year the department didn’t have a blue-green algae report until after the Fourth of July, this year the first one came in on June 8.

