Bismarck-based Odney Inc acquires KK Bold advertising

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Odney Inc announced it has purchased advertising competitor KK Bold.

Wednesday was the first-day Odney brought KK Bold team members into their building in Bismarck. It was a way to introduce the new workers to the company and introduce information they will need for the job. Odney said the reason for the purchase is to expand the teams they have and bring in even more talent.

“The benefit to us is we have got a lot of new talent, new energy, and new ideas coming into our building to better serve our clients. It also allows us to expand into areas of the market that we haven’t been involved with as much. It’s a win-win for our clients and our staff,” said Don Larson, president of Odney Inc.

Odney said with the acquisition of KK Bold, they will now have employees in seven different states.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.