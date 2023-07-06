Berthold mayor discusses write-in election, his vision for city

BERTHOLD, N.D (KMOT) – Mayors are one of the cornerstones of city government.

They make decisions on behalf of constituents, but the job is not on everybody’s bucket list.

Your News Leader spoke with one of the mayors in Ward County about what it’s like to be one of the main figures in the city.

The trains are running by. The people are getting gas for their cars. The store is getting stocked. It’s Berthold, and Andy Fjedahl has been a resident for 20 years. He said he’s known the current mayor of Berthold for about 15 of those years.

”Very community-minded. His wife and I started the new daycare, and he was very instrumental in helping with that,” said Fjedahl.

Steve Ibach is in the middle of his second term as Berthold’s mayor, which is a part-time position. Before that, he was a city council member for a number of years.

”We had just been discussing comedically that we should do something about getting on council and the next day he put an application on my desk,” said Ibach.

Fjedahl said Ibach has always been involved around the community, whether it’s coaching the kids’ wrestling and football teams, plowing snow off roads or spraying away mosquitoes.

”He was always right on top of that. ‘Yep, I’ll be right over,’ and very good at just helping,” said Fjedahl.

Although Ibach didn’t run officially to be mayor for a second term, a majority of voters wrote him in.

”I didn’t even file and I think I got 13 votes,” said Ibach.

That was enough. Ibach said he’s not a reluctant leader. He just wants to contribute. He said currently, the city needs roughly $12 million dollars in various projects around town. So far, they’re working on a three-million-dollar project to repave Main Street and replace the aging sewer and water system.

Ibach said it’s too early to say whether he’d run again, but he probably won’t run as many terms as the previous mayor.

