AG’s office reaches settlement with gaming distributing companies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced a settlement with three gambling device distributors he says violated the state’s charitable gaming laws.

Western Distributing Company, Plains Gaming Distributing Inc., and Midwest Gaming Distributing Inc. must pay 125,000 dollars in fines, more than $36,000 in attorney fees and admit wrongdoing according to the agreement.

Back in April, Wrigley filed an administrative complaint against the three companies saying they facilitated excessive rent payments for the gambling equipment and attempted to use The Wall of Honor nonprofit to improperly acquire charitable gaming sites.

The settlement also says Western and Plains president and shareholder David Wisdom will be removed from ownership and will no longer have an involvement. This also included Wisdom’s immediate relatives.

