5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana

A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV)
By WRTV staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WRTV) – Officials in Indiana said a 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister Wednesday.

Tristan Tex lives in the Cumberland neighborhood where it happened. He says when he heard the screams he immediately went outside.

“And I came out to this nightmare. It’s horrible,” he said.

Deor Nita, 4, died from her injuries.

“Makes me want to hug them and clutch them tight,” said neighbor Priest Brown.

Brown lives in the neighborhood and has three kids of his own.

“Kids are very smart, and they watch their parents all the time and they will find your gun,” he said.

According to police, Deor and her four siblings were home with their great-great grandmother. Four of them were playing upstairs when the shooting happened.

“They have no idea where the gun came from, because the grandma said she was just up there and helped clean the room,” said Police Chief Suzanne Woodland.

All the kids in the house at the time were under the age of 5. Woodland says Deor and her grandmother were close.

“These are babies still, you know? And it’s, it’s sad. It’s sad for everybody - for the family, the mom that had to come home and see, the grandma that had to find her. It’s awful, it’s tragic,” Woodland said.

Woodland says it serves as another reminder to lock up your guns.

“It’s disgusting to have this happen, and it’s a wakeup call for people,” she said. “If you haven’t seen it enough. This should be enough.”

Investigators aren’t yet sure who owns the gun or what led to the shooting.

Some police departments offer free gun locks.

Copyright 2023 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Fatal crash
56-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover crash near Strasburg
Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care
Woman pulls knife on Mandan police officer
Woman arrested after she pulls knife on Mandan police officer

Latest News

Taylor Swift fan's disguise goes viral
Williston Coyote Clay Target League
Williston Coyote Clay Target Team looking for success at Nationals
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
Girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
Julian Montoya
Trial set for September in Watford City homicide case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays