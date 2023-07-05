Woman arrested after she pulls knife on Mandan police officer

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police arrested a woman they say attempted to attack an officer with a knife.

Authorities say they were called to a Mandan residence after a woman reported someone breaking into their house.

Officers found 21-year-old Christal Goss outside and approached her. They say Goss pulled out a knife and did not put it down when asked to.

Police say they tased Goss to arrest and disarm her.

She is charged with terrorizing and criminal trespass.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.