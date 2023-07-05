Woman arrested after she pulls knife on Mandan police officer

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police arrested a woman they say attempted to attack an officer with a knife.

Authorities say they were called to a Mandan residence after a woman reported someone breaking into their house.

Officers found 21-year-old Christal Goss outside and approached her. They say Goss pulled out a knife and did not put it down when asked to.

Police say they tased Goss to arrest and disarm her.

She is charged with terrorizing and criminal trespass.

