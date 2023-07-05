Williston’s clay target league receives grant to build trap and skeet houses

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s Coyote Clay Target League was a recipient of grant funding from the Industrial Commission last week.

The program was awarded more than $293,000 from the commission’s Outdoor Heritage Fund.

League Coach Penny Slagle said the money will be used to build several trap and skeet houses at the Painted Woods Shooting Range.

With these additions, Slagle said the site would be the only place in North Dakota that could host state tournaments for all four types of disciplines.

“That is our ultimate goal. Just for trap, that tournament alone draws 1,200 athletes into our town,” said Slagle.

Slagle said construction for the houses will start next spring.

