Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police officers have arrested three people they say were dealing cocaine.

Authorities say they were called to a Bismarck hotel in early May to investigate a suspicious package.

Police say they found more than 200 grams of cocaine with a value of more than $40,000 in the package.

Officers say Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson — all from Bismarck — came to the hotel to pick up the package.

Police detained Thompson but Hruby and Wolbaum fled officers.

According to authorities, Thompson said Hruby and Wolbaum were staying at a hotel in the area.

Officers executed a search warrant on the second hotel. They say Hruby and Wolbaum fled out the window and onto the roof when officers entered the room. Both were arrested on the roof.

All three have been charged with dealing more than 50 grams of cocaine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.