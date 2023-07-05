School officials in Valley City warn of scam involving boys basketball team

Officials say All American Publishing is not affiliated with VCPS.
(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - Valley City school officials are warning people in the area about a scam going around, involving the high school boys basketball team.

Activities Director Rob Hunt says the company, All American Publishing, is running a deceptive t-shirt scam, falsely claiming to represent VCPS Boys Basketball and soliciting funds from unsuspecting individuals.

He says All American Publishing is not affiliated with VCPS in anyway, and is warning people in the area to refrain from sending any money.

