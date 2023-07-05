Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Wessels charged with two felonies
Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
The Minot Shrine Club's first annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the North...
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

Latest News

Man accused of killing woman with forklift
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's...
Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for false election claims
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
People watching the Mandan Independence Day Parade
Mandan celebrates 144th Annual Independence Day Parade