Noxious weed growth worse in 2023

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Noxious weeds are an issue each year for producers.

This year there were excellent growing conditions for the weeds. Last season it was hard to spray for the weeds, so they’re worse than usual.

Each year the state agriculture department lists weeds that are invasive and problematic but also difficult to control. Leafy Spurge is especially bad this year in the Bismarck and Mandan area.

“Most noxious weeds are all perennial weeds, if left untreated they do get worse as time goes on. This spring we have a very warm and moist spring, which has allowed those perennial weeds to take off faster than a lot of our other crops. Last Fall was a difficult year for spring weeds because it was so dry,” said agronomist Paul Subart.

He recommends trying to spray chemicals twice a year to control the noxious weeds and checking with specialists to make sure they’re under control.

