North Dakota Industrial Commission approves pair of enhanced oil recovery projects

Enhanced oil recovery projects
Enhanced oil recovery projects(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is one of the nation’s top oil producers. In order to stay that way, companies will need new methods to capture more of the oil underground. A pair of projects focusing on “enhanced oil recovery” in Bottineau County were approved by the Industrial Commission last week.

Production company Resonance Exploration submitted permit applications focusing on two oil pools near Landa. Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the company plans on injecting water through a lateral, which will increase pressure and allow more oil to be captured. Helms said he’s hopeful the project will lead to increased production throughout north-central North Dakota.

“There are a lot of places in Bottineau and Renville Counties where 20th-century technology left oil behind. These folks and other operators have figured out concepts to produce,” said Helms.

Besides water, companies are also researching the use of natural gas and other materials for enhanced oil recovery.

Helms has previously said enhanced oil recovery would be needed to hold production steady for the long term.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Wessels charged with two felonies
Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
The Minot Shrine Club's first annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the North...
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

Latest News

Sheridan County Sheriff Lonnie Johnson and Montana Governor Greg Gianforte
Montana governor meets with Sheridan County officials during statewide county tour
Fireworks at TNT Fireworks in Williston
‘Really good season’: fireworks vendors starting restocking plans on July 5
Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Man arrested for attempted carjacking
Man arrested for terrorizing after attempted carjacking in Bismarck