Noem applies for 2024 Mount Rushmore fireworks

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.(South Dakota Dept. of Tourism)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Tourism — on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem — submitted an application on Wednesday for a permit for the 2024 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

The application was submitted to the National Parks Service.

“There is truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore. The Biden Administration has consistently denied us the ability to celebrate our nation’s freedom with fireworks,” said Gov. Noem. “We will keep fighting to host fireworks at Mount Rushmore and celebrate our freedoms.”

The fireworks celebration took place at Mount Rushmore in 2020 after being canceled for over a decade.

The National Parks Service rejected the permit applications for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 celebrations.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Wessels charged with two felonies
Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
Fatal crash
56-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover crash near Strasburg

Latest News

Pro's Pointer #10
Presidential disaster declaration granted
President approves Burgum’s request for major disaster declaration related to spring flooding damage
Morse Code of Weather: explaining straight-line wind damage caused by derechos and microbursts/macrobursts
ND Country Fest 2023
Day 1 of ND Country Fest
Sports Spotlight: Troy Berg and Kobe Krenz playing at home for the Badlands Big Sticks