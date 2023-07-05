Noem applies for 2024 Mount Rushmore fireworks

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Tourism — on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem — submitted an application on Wednesday for a permit for the 2024 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

The application was submitted to the National Parks Service.

“There is truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore. The Biden Administration has consistently denied us the ability to celebrate our nation’s freedom with fireworks,” said Gov. Noem. “We will keep fighting to host fireworks at Mount Rushmore and celebrate our freedoms.”

The fireworks celebration took place at Mount Rushmore in 2020 after being canceled for over a decade.

The National Parks Service rejected the permit applications for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 celebrations.

