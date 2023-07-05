Nearly 700 UND diplomas misprinted with NDSU seal

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 700 diplomas from the University of North Dakota were mistakenly printed with the North Dakota State University seal instead of the UND seal.

The error occurred due to a mix-up at a third-party vendor.

Steps are being taken to replace the mismarked diplomas with corrected versions bearing the UND seal, and The corrected diplomas are expected to be sent out via mail within the next 24 hours.

Around 1,700 students were eligible to graduate from UND this spring.

