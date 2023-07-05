Montana governor meets with Sheridan County officials during statewide county tour

PLENTYWOOD, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited with law enforcement officials in Plentywood as part of his 56-County tour.

The governor spoke with Sheridan County Sheriff Lonnie Johnson, his deputies, and other county leaders to discuss local issues. Johnson, who was elected sheriff in 2022, said his biggest concerns were dealing with crime stemming from the North Dakota and Canadian borders, as well as handling probation and parole violations.

“It seems like nothing ever gets done with them, I don’t know if it’s a funding problem. We have violators who seem to just walk out the door. I’d like to see that changed. It seems like we do the work and nothing happens,” said Johnson.

After the meeting, Gianforte said more support should soon be coming through the state legislature.

“We approved a $200 million expenditure to expand capabilities within the Department of Corrections, so that should help here in Sheridan County,” said Gianforte.

Gianforte said it’s important to visit local leaders throughout Montana in order to gain information that he can take back to Helena.

