Man arrested for terrorizing after attempted carjacking in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged a man with terrorizing after Bismarck Police say he jumped in front of a car and attempted to steal it.

Police say 37-year-old Joshua Sabot jumped in front of a vehicle stopped at a red light on the corner of East Rosser Ave and North Washington Street.

Authorities say Sabot approached the driver’s side window and made obscene statements to the driver. The driver told police that Sabot had a phone flashlight pointed at him, thought Sabot had a gun in the other hand, and that the man was attempting to carjack him.

Police stopped Sabot five blocks away from the incident location, and they say he admitted to going in front of a car and yelling.

