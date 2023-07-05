Magic City Home Leisure Hot Tub Giveaway

Magic City Hot Tub Graphic
Magic City Hot Tub Graphic(Station)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Magic City Home Leisure wants to give back to the community! Register for a chance to win a free HotSpring hot tub valued at $8,495. Free delivery to a 100-mile radius of Minot, North Dakota. All entries will receive a special discount for purchase of your dream hot tub regardless.

Contest ends July 18, 2023. Must be 18 to enter. Winner must be a homeowner with an appropriate setup location for a hot tub.

See Us at the North Dakota State Fair: Stop by to visit with Magic City Home Leisure at the North Dakota State Fair on July 21-29 to learn more about all of our offerings and see models on display! Located back by the Clydesdales, away from the midway traffic!

Click here to view the contest entry form.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
Wessels charged with two felonies
Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
The Minot Shrine Club's first annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the North...
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

Latest News

Off The Beaten Path DVD Set Artwork
The Best of “Off The Beaten Path” 3-Disc DVD Set
KFYR Show Graphics
KFYR+
Good News Logo
“Good News” book by Jody Kerzman
Careers Graphic
Careers