Longtime North Dakota Catholic Conference Director stepping down

Christopher Dodson
Christopher Dodson(North Dakota Catholic Conference)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christopher Dodson, the Executive Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference for twenty-eight years, announced Wednesday that he will step down from that position upon the selection of a replacement. Dodson has served as the executive director since 1995.

Conference President Bishop John Folda stated, “Bishop Kagan and I are deeply grateful for Christopher’s service to the Dioceses of Bismarck and Fargo as the Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference. With expertise, he has worked tirelessly for decades to give Catholic social teaching practical effect in the public square. He has been absolutely instrumental in protecting human life, safeguarding religious liberty, and defending the dignity and needs of the poor and marginalized. Christopher and his family will be in our prayers during this transition.”

Upon his announcement, Dodson stated, “Serving in this position has been a privilege and a blessing. For me, someone who loves the law, the political process, and the Church, I cannot imagine a better vocation. But I have health challenges before me and the time has come to focus on other parts of my time on this earth.”

An attorney by profession, Dodson started with the North Dakota Catholic Conference in 1994 as its health care advocate and began as the executive director in 1995. Dodson immediately worked to channel the power of the internet to extend the reach of the conference. During his tenure at the conference, Dodson drafted and helped shepherd the enactment of legislation on a broad range of issues and gained respect across the political spectrum. In 2023 Pope Francis bestowed Dodson with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross for distinguished service to the “Church and Pope.” Also known as the “Cross of Honor,” it is one of the highest honors that the Pope can bestow upon a member of the laity.

The conference will begin a search for a new executive director. Interested persons can inquire at: https://ndcatholic.org/about/edposition/

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Wessels charged with two felonies
Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
The Minot Shrine Club's first annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the North...
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

Latest News

Sheridan County Sheriff Lonnie Johnson and Montana Governor Greg Gianforte
Montana governor meets with Sheridan County officials during statewide county tour
Enhanced oil recovery projects
North Dakota Industrial Commission approves pair of enhanced oil recovery projects
Fireworks at TNT Fireworks in Williston
‘Really good season’: fireworks vendors starting restocking plans on July 5
Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Man arrested for attempted carjacking
Man arrested for terrorizing after attempted carjacking in Bismarck