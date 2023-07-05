CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles while working crash site

A Connecticut State Police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles in Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police posted video of the incident on Facebook. They reported the trooper was placing flares in the roadway ahead of the scene of a previous crash.

In the video, two cars are then seen sliding on the wet pavement, narrowly missing the trooper.

The trooper was not injured, according to state police.

State police are using the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down in wet conditions in order to prevent hydroplaning and potential collisions.

“With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected,” the agency said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Wessels charged with two felonies
Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
The Minot Shrine Club's first annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the North...
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday sets unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5