56-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover crash near Strasburg
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old man from Pollock, South Dakota, was driving from Strasburg, North Dakota, to Pollock early Wednesday morning on gravel roads.
The NDHP says the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, crested a hill on 9th Ave SE near Strasburg, lost control on the downslope of the hill and flipped into the ditch.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected. He later died from his injuries.
