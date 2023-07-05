56-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover crash near Strasburg

EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old man from Pollock, South Dakota, was driving from Strasburg, North Dakota, to Pollock early Wednesday morning on gravel roads.

The NDHP says the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, crested a hill on 9th Ave SE near Strasburg, lost control on the downslope of the hill and flipped into the ditch.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected. He later died from his injuries.

