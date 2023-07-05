56-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover crash near Strasburg

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Pixabay)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old man from Pollock, South Dakota, was driving from Strasburg, North Dakota, to Pollock early Wednesday morning on gravel roads.

The NDHP says the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, crested a hill on 9th Ave SE near Strasburg, lost control on the downslope of the hill and flipped into the ditch.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected. He later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Arcand
UPDATE: Montana authorities search by land, water and air for missing woman
A relative of Mabel Rae Askay, who passed away at the Mandan Fourth of July parade last year,...
Seeds in remembrance of Mabel Ray Askay
Wessels charged with two felonies
Man charged with felonies for Bismarck standoff last week
Pump track in Minot rendering
Pump track coming to Minot next year
The Minot Shrine Club's first annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the North...
Minot Shrine Club gets ready for first annual 4th of July parade

Latest News

Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Man arrested for attempted carjacking
Man arrested for terrorizing after attempted carjacking in Bismarck
Woman pulls knife on Mandan police officer
Woman arrested after she pulls knife on Mandan police officer
williston clay
Williston’s clay target league receives grant to build trap and skeet houses