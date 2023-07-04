Well pad tank overflow leads to crude spill near Belfield

By Alex Schneider
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT
BELFIELD, N.D. (KMOT) - The Department of Environmental Quality says an estimated 200 barrels of crude oil spilled from tanks at a well pad roughly a mile northwest of Belfield on June 30.

Some of the oil impacted the rangeland surrounding the well pad. The pad is operated by Big D Oilfield Services, LLC.

State officials are on site, overseeing cleanup and remediation.

